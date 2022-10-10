NewsCricket
SOURAV GANGULY

Sourav Ganguly's faith as BCCI President to be decided on Tuesday in BCCI's AGM: Sources

All the key decisions on office-bearers and posts will be taken during this meeting. Till yet, no decision has been taken on office bearers of the board.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sourav Ganguly's faith as BCCI President to be decided on Tuesday in BCCI's AGM: Sources

An important meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will happen in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM), as per sources. The board's AGM will take place on October 18 in Mumbai.

Who will retire after T20 World Cup 2022?

As per sources, all the office bearers of BCCI are leaving for Mumbai tonight. All the key decisions on office-bearers and posts will be taken during this meeting. Till yet, no decision has been taken on office bearers of the board.

Sourav Ganguly is the current president of BCCI. But whether he will contest the election or not is a question still unanswered. Cricket fans could get their answers about future office bearers of the board on October 18 during the AGM.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Sourav GangulySourav Ganguly news updatesourav ganguly newsSourav Ganguly updateBCCI AGMBCCI AGM news updateBCCI AGM newsBCCI AGM update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk