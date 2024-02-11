In a shocking incident, former India captain Sourav Ganguly's phone has gone missing. The ex-BCCI chief has reached out to the police to help protect data in his phone. He has filed a missing diary complaint at the Thakurpukur police station. As per Times of India, his phone was last traced around 11.30 in the morning on Saturday. A senior police officer said that the police may interrogate some of the workers who are currently painting the house situated in Behala Chowrasta.

Ganguly, as per livemint, was using a smartphone worth Rs 1.6 lakh. It is not the cost of the phone that bothers Ganguly after he lost but the important information that is inside the phone.

“I think my phone was stolen from home. I last saw the phone around 11:30 am on January 19. I tried to find the phone but couldn't find it. Deeply concerned about the loss of my phone. Because the phone has multiple contact numbers and access to personal information and accounts. I request you to trace the phone or take appropriate action." HT Bangla quoted Ganguly as saying during the report filed with the police.

Ganguly also said that his phone contains sensitive personal data which if leaked can cause big problems to him. Kolkata Police is currently activaly looking to get the phone back and ensure that his data is safe.

At the same time, Ganguly is also in the news for making a big statement on hosting the U19 World Cup. Ganguly said that hosting an U19 World Cup is a loss-making affair. "You can say it's a loss-making tournament. Most World Cups not featuring the senior men's teams are non-profit. But that's not the reason the U-19 World Cup hasn't been played in India. And I think it's going to be held in India."

The final of the ICC U19 World Cup will be played between five-time champions India and Australia today at Benoni in South Africa. The Uday Saharan-led team reached the final of the tournamenr after beating hosts South Africa in the semis while Australia got better of Pakistanis to reach the summit clash. India will look to defend the title for the first time. Australia aim to win 4th ICC title in last one year with senior women's team winning T20 World Cup 2023 and senior men's team clinching the WTC mace as well as ODI World Cup trophy last year.