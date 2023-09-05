South Africa Announces ODI World Cup 2023 Squad: Quinton de Kock To Retire After Tournament

The cricketing world is buzzing with excitement as South Africa's national team, also known as the Proteas, has unveiled its squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Head coach Rob Walter has put together a formidable 15-player squad that promises a thrilling competition in India from October 5th to November 19th. This announcement also carries bittersweet news as star wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has decided to retire from One Day International (ODI) cricket after the World Cup.

Big news: South Africa's Quinton De Kock has decided to retire from ODI cricket. His final challenge will be the 2023 World Cup in India. __ #CWC23 #CricketTwitter #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JlbfwAruLM — Dilawar Hussain (@_DilawarHussain) September 5, 2023

A Fresh Start: Eight Debutants in the Squad

In a surprising turn of events, South Africa has named eight World Cup debutants in their squad. Leading this young and energetic group is Temba Bavuma, who will be captaining the side in his first-ever 50-over World Cup appearance. Bavuma's leadership skills and batting prowess make him a natural choice to lead the Proteas.

Bowling Attack: Experience Meets Excitement

South Africa's bowling attack is spearheaded by the experienced Kagiso Rabada. Alongside him, the trio of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Gerald Coetzee promises to keep the opposition on their toes. With spin options like Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Aiden Markram, the Proteas have a well-rounded bowling unit ready to conquer the Indian conditions.

Batting Firepower: A Lineup to Fear

The Proteas' batting lineup is a force to be reckoned with, featuring David Miller, T20I captain Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, and the explosive Quinton de Kock. Rassie van der Dussen adds stability to the middle order, while all-rounders Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala provide depth to both the batting and bowling departments.

A Farewell to a South African Cricket Icon

In a heartfelt announcement, Quinton de Kock revealed that he will bid adieu to ODI cricket after the World Cup. De Kock's remarkable career has spanned nearly a decade, with 140 matches and close to 6,000 runs at an impressive average of 44.85. His attacking batting style and leadership as the team's captain have left an indelible mark on South African cricket.

Director of Cricket's Tribute

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe praised De Kock, saying, "Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years. We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years."

A Strong, Balanced Squad

In Coach Walter's words, "It's great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup." The balance of experience and youth in the squad bodes well for South Africa's chances in the tournament. Walter expressed confidence that under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, this squad would make the nation proud.

As the Proteas prepare to embark on their World Cup journey, the cricketing world eagerly awaits the action and drama that will unfold on the Indian subcontinent. Quinton de Kock's farewell adds an emotional touch to the tournament, making it even more special for South African cricket fans. The Proteas are ready to leave their mark on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, and the world will be watching with bated breath.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.