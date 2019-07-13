South Africa didn't have chance to win World Cup without you: Yuvraj Singh tells AB de Villiers

New Delhi: "There was never a chance for South Africa to win this World Cup without you," said former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to former Proteas captain AB de Villiers after he cleared the controversy regarding his selection in the showpiece event being held in England and Wales.

During the ongoing World Cup, there were rumours that de Villiers, who retired from international cricket in May 2018, had expressed his desire to come out of retirement and play for the Proteas in the 2019 edition of the prestigious quadrennial event.

However, on Friday, de Villiers came out with a clarification saying he never made any demand to be included in the national squad for the World Cup.

Reacting to his post on Instagram, Yuvraj said: "My dear friend and legend, your one of the nicest guys I've ever played cricket with an absolute gem of a person! There was never a chance for SA in this World Cup to win without you! It is your country's loss no to have you in the squad not yours. The bigger the player more the criticism! We all know what a gentleman you are. #respect."

India skipper Virat Kohli also lent support to his IPL teammate saying de Villiers is the "most honest and committed man I know".

"My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It's been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you. Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are always here for you guys," Kohli wrote.