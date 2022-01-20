हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher may get sacked because of THIS reason

The charges stem from the "tentative findings" made last month by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman, who is looking into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past.

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher may get sacked because of THIS reason
(Source: Twitter)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has charged senior men’s national team coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct after he was accused of racism by former team mate Paul Adams, the organisation confirmed on Thursday.

The charges stem from the "tentative findings" made last month by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman, who is looking into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past.

"While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise," CSA said in a statement.

Former spinner Paul Adams said he had been called a "brown shit" in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, which spanned a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004, including by former wicket-keeper Boucher. Boucher has since apologised.

The ombudsman`s report, submitted to CSA last month, also criticised current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers.

The report said their selection decisions made during their times as captain of the side were prejudicial towards Black players.

Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.

Boucher is currently in charge of the South Africa One-Day International side that is one game into a three-match series at home to India.

His legal team will meet with the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, Terry Motau, on Wednesday to determine a timetable for the proceedings.

South Africa are due to tour New Zealand for two test matches, with the first starting on February 17.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketMark BoucherCricket South AfricaProteasSouth African men's cricket teamPaul Adams
Next
Story

As demand for Kashmir willow bats rises globally, makers want Virat Kohli and Co to play with their bats

Must Watch

PT19M45S

Zee Opinion Poll: AAP may give tough competition in Malwa