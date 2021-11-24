हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from ODI series against Netherlands

Pacer Junior Dala has been called up as Ngidi's replacement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from ODI series against Netherlands
(Source: Twitter)

Johannesburg: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the three-match home ODI series against Netherlands beginning at Centurion on Friday, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Pacer Junior Dala has been called up as Ngidi's replacement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

"Lungi Ngidi has also been forced to withdraw from the tour after testing positive for COVID-19. He is well and in good spirits and abiding by CSA's COVID-19 protocols, in line with government regulations," the CSA said.

"The Proteas medical team will keep in contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being. Junior Dala has been called up to replace him."

The 25-year-old Ngidi has not played for South Africa since the Ireland series in July. He missed the Sri Lanka tour that followed in September for personal reasons, and was included in the T20 World Cup squad but did not play a game.

In other team news, seam bowler Lizaad Williams has also been ruled out of the series due to a intercostal muscle strain.

"He (Williams) is undergoing treatment and will continue to be assessed. No replacement has been named."

Four members of the management team have been rested following back-to-back tours, including the recently concluded T20 World Cup and living in bio-secure environments.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketCricket South AfricaLungi NgidiJunior DalaCOVID-19
Next
Story

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ Live in India

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Register on portal to visit Ayodhya, appeals CM Arvind Kejriwal