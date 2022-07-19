Cricket South Africa will launch a rebranded T20 League early next year and the new franchise tournament has drawn plenty of interest from Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners as well. The CSA T20 league may well become a mini-IPL as up to six IPL owners are interested in buying franchises in this tournament.

The bidding closed on Wednesday (July 13) with 29 Expressions of Interest (EoIs) but it was the IPL investment that is believed to have dominated the franchise auction. According to Cricbuzz website, Mumbai Indians, N. Srinivasan of Chennai Super Kings, Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals, the Maran family of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants and Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals have walked away with the available six franchises of the league, scheduled to take place early next year.

Although CSA has been maintaining that the selection of the franchises will be announced only at the end of the month, the website confirmed that the IPL team owners have been informed about their successful bids and have been asked for their choices of cities.

Mumbai Indians are set to have their team in Cape Town. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are likely to be given the franchise based in Johannesburg while the Delhi Capitals will have their team based in Centurion in Pretoria and set to be called the Pretoria Capitals.

PROTEAS WITHDRAWN FROM ODI TOUR TO AUSTRALIA



CSA had asked the hosts to reconsider the dates originally set aside for January but Cricket Australia announced they have been unable to find alternative dates



Read more https://t.co/bqmlVdIMTl#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/blTcxyHrzY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 13, 2022

MI and CSK placed the biggest bids, close to Rs 250 crores. As the IPL model goes, each franchise will have to pay 10 per cent of the franchise fee for 10 years.

Sanjiv Goenka, who last year bagged the Lucknow franchise of the IPL, is believed to be interested in the Durban franchise.

Of the remaining two cities, SRH could have its team in Port Elizabeth while the Royals are expected to have their base in Paarl. The league, which will clash with another upcoming league in the UAE, is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2023. Top England T20 players including skipper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Liam Livingstone are believed to be inclined to play in the CSA league. Moeen Ali has agreed to play in the UAE league.

Faf du Plessis, one of the biggest T20 stars who is now a free agent, will stay in South Africa. Dwayne Bravo too will be there, most probably with the CSK-owned team.

Which IPL team gets which city in CSA T20 league…

Mumbai Indians – Cape Town

Chennai Super Kings – Johannesburg

Delhi Capitals – Centurion

Lucknow Super Giants – Durban

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Port Elizabeth

Rajasthan Royals – Paarl