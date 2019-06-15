close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

South Africa vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

South Africa lock horns with Afghanistan in the 21st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday. South Africa's previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against West Indies was washed out. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ACBofficials

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa take on Afghanistan in the 21st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday. 

Here are the live updates from the 21st match of the tournament between South Africa and Afghanistan:

Both the sides are yet to register a win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will be looking to register their maiden win in the upcoming clash. 

While three of South Africa's matches so far in the tournament were washed out, their previous clash against West Indies was washed out.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have recorded defeats in their three clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.  

Squads:

Afghanistan (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali khil(w), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar Afghan. 

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jean-Paul Duminy. 

