South Africa Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 42 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch SA Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Afghanistan will look to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 alive when they take on South Africa in match no. 42 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. New Zealand’s big win over Sri Lanka on Thursday has almost assured them of a berth in the last four, but a massive win for the Afghan side over the Proteas can help them leap frog over the Kiwis in the Points Table.

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side looked set to upset five-time World champions Australia when they had reduced them to 91 for 7 in Mumbai after posting a 290-plus total. But a freak double century by Glenn Maxwell stunned the Afghans completely.

“Yeah, that loss, was very disappointing for us as a team. Everyone was disappointed because you know sometimes these kind of things happen and it happened with us. It was hard, like we were not expecting win (for Australia). They were 7 down and Maxwell played the innings of his life, I think. So, we were not expecting that he will win the game from us after that seven wickets. But still, it’s part of the game, part of the life. In cricket, anything can happen. And for us as a team, that loss gives us a lot of lessons. And importantly, these things happens, but the good thing is you have to learn from it. It gives you learning, and we will try our best to learn from the last game,” Shahidi said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad.

South Africa, on the other hand, might be at the top of the table and into the semifinal but they are also reeling from a massive loss at the hands of Team India in Kolkata in their last match. Temba Bavuma’s side will look to put that loss behind them and move into the semifinals with a win under their belt.

AfghanAtalan have hit the ground running this evening in Ahmedabad as they gear up for tomorrow's clash against South Africa. _#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGvSA | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/yLTj6mNHME — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 9, 2023

Here are all the details about South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 in Ahmedabad HERE…

When is South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 going to take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 will take place on Friday, November 10.

Where is South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 going to take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 start?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 in India For Free?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 42 Predicted 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad