South Africa vs Australia 2023 1st T20I Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs SA LIVE In India?

South Africa and Australia are ready to take on each other in two white-ball series a 3-match T20I followed by an ODI series. Australia will tour South Africa for 3 T20Is and 5 ODI games ahead of the all-important ICC World Cup 2023.

The first tour clash will take place on Wednesday (August 30) at Kingsmead Cricket Gound in Durban, South Africa.

Australia have had plenty of success in recent times like they always do but this time in red-ball cricket. First they won the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India followed by retaining the Ashes against England after the series ended 2-2.



Here are all the details about South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I at Kingsmead Cricket Gound in Durban, South Africa HERE…

When is South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I will take place on Wednesday, August 30.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I will be held at the Kingsmead Cricket Gound in Durban, South Africa.

What time will South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I start?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I will start at 9pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I will be available for livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs AUS T20I Squads

AUS T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade.

SA T20I Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.