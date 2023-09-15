South Africa Vs Australia 2023 4th ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA Vs AUS 4th ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV

A depleted South African side will take on Australia in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. Australia are leading the 2-1, although South Africa fought back to keep themselves alive in the series with 111-run win in the third ODI match.

The home side will be led by Aiden Markram in the absence of regular skipper and opener Temba Bavuma, who will be missing the game due to a right abductor strain. Apart from Bavuma, pacer Anrich Nortje has also been ruled out of the remaining ODI series due to lower back injury.

“Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to a lower back injury. The 29-year-old underwent scans and consulted with a specialist this week, and will start bowling again this weekend under the supervision of the Proteas medical team. A further update will be provided in due course. No replacement has been named,” a Cricket South Africa statement read on Friday.

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia need to win the fourth ODI to clinch the series as well. Australia have already won the three-match T20I series against South Africa 3-0 before this.

Here are all the details about South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion HERE…

When is South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI will take place on Friday, September 15.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

What time will South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI start?

The South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI will start at 430pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 4pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI Predicted 11

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj

Australia: Tim David, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood