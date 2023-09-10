South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne Tons Put Australia 2-0 Up In Series

Australia took a 2-0 lead in the One-Day International (ODI) Series against South Africa after claiming a convincing 123-run win at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Marnus Labuschagne, Player of the Match in match one on Thursday, earned the same accolade again after top-scoring for the tourists with 124 off 99 balls (19 fours, 1 six) to help set them on their way to a mammoth 392 for eight – the second-highest score at the ground.

There was also a century from David Warner (106 off 93 balls, 12 fours, 3 sixes), a fiery 64 (36 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes) from Travis Head and a half ton from Josh Inglis (50 off 37 balls, 7 fours, 1 six), all of which saw the Australians record their third biggest total in ODIs.

The South Africans kept up with the run rate early in the chase thanks Quinton de Kock (45) and Temba Bavuma (46), but a clutter of wickets saw them then slip to 119 for four. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller then hit 49s, but after they were dismissed, the chase petered out and the home side were bowled out for 269 in 41.5 overs.

The result meant they slipped 2-0 behind in the five-match sequence with match three scheduled to take place in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Both teams are using the series as their final preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to begin in India next month.

And the hosts will be somewhat disappointed with their showing in a one-sided second game. After winning the toss and fielding, their bowlers were punished by the away batters. Head and Warner led the way with a 109-run opening stand inside 12 overs, with the latter then adding 151 for the third wicket with SA-born Labuschagne.

An 83-run partnership was next on the agenda, before Tabraiz Shamsi helped restrict Australia and ensure they were kept to below 400. His four for 61 was one of the few positives on the day for Rob Walter’s side. De Kock and Bavuma put on 81 for the opening wicket, but once they fell followed by Rassie van der Dussen (17) and Aiden Markram (3) in quick succession, the game at 119 for four was all but over as a contest.

Although Klaasen and Miller did their best to revive the chase, Adam Zampa (4/48) and Nathan Ellis (2/32) claimed some crucial wickets to seal a big win for their side.