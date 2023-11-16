Cricket World Cup 2023: Who Will India Play In Final If SA Vs AUS Semi-Final Is Completely Washed Out?

The rain threat looms large over the second semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There is a likely to be 100 percent cloud cover over the stadium on Thursday with 25 percent chance of rain on the day in West Bengal's state capital. In case you did not know, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day for the semifinals and the final.

If rain interrupts the match on Thursday, the match will be forwarded to Friday, which is the reserve day for this game. However, the weather prediction for Friday is even worse for a cricket match. On November 17, there is a 75 percent chance of rain, as per MET department, with approximately 14.8mm of rain predicted in the city. The best chance to get a result out of the 2nd semifinal is on Thursday itself.

Who qualifies for CWC 2023 final if rain washed out the 2nd semis completely?

As per the ICC Rules and Regulations for the World Cup, the team which has the Net Run Rate (NRR) will go through to the final if the semi-final is totally washed out. In the case of the 2nd semi-final, it is South Africa who has edge over Australia. Both the teams had finished with 14 points after 9 games in the league stage. However, SA had better NRR (1.261) than Australia's (0.841).

If Kolkata semi-final gets washed out, then South Africa will meet India in the final at the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

South Africa have been victim of rain disrupting the match in 2003 World Cup. The Shaun Pollock-led side had misread the Duckworth-Lewis calculation and that cost them a crucial match which could have taken them into the next stage. But this time, the rain could help them book a place in the final.

The likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Aiden Markram should be credited for many 350-plus scores throughout the tournament which has helped them finish with a higher NRR.

India qualified for the final on November 15 when they beat New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. They are hot favourites to win the World Cup but either of Australia or South Africa have it in them to beat the Men in Blue.