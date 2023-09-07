South Africa Vs Australia First ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA Vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV

South Africa will kick off a five-match ODI series against five-time ODI World Cup champions Australia at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday. Mitchell Marsh-led Australia thrashed South Africa to win the T20I series 3-0 earlier this week.

Australia have already announced their playing 11 for the first ODI with David Warner returning to the opener’s slot to partner Travis Head, who scored a match-winning fifty in the third T20I game. In-form Mitchell Marsh is expected to take the No. 3 position while all-rounder Cameron Green will be coming in at the No. 4 position in the absence of injured Steve Smith.

“There’ll be potentially a few moving parts with our squad throughout these five games, I’m guessing it’ll be the same as South Africa,” Marsh said on Wednesday. “It’s a heavy schedule, building to the World Cup. So we’ll have certain guys batting in different areas, but I’ll start at three.”

With Mitchell Starc also out injured, Sean Abbott is set to partner Josh Hazlewood with the new ball. Meanwhile, South Africa ODI captain Temba Bavuma has stated that he was not aware of wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock’s decision to retire from the 50-over format until South Africa Cricket made the official announcement of it while unveiling their squad for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

Before starting their World Cup 2023 campaign, South Africa will face Australia in a five-match ODI series. South Africa’s ace batter and wicket-keeper de Kock will step away from ODI cricket at the conclusion of the World Cup 2023.

“I wasn’t in the loop, as per his thinking or decision. With Quinny, at times, you can expect anything,” ESPNcricinfo website quoted Bavuma as saying.

Time for some ODIs!



The first of five against South Africa gets underway tonight at 9pm AEST, live on Fox Cricket and @kayosports _ pic.twitter.com/SZbIZHcNJG — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 7, 2023

Here are all the details about South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein HERE…

When is South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will take place on Thursday, September 7.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be held at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

What time will South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI start?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will start at 430pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 4pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI for free in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted 11

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Quninton de Kock (wk), Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood