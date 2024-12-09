South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps And Online?

South Africa are set to host Pakistan in the rainbow nation for an all-format tour, which begins with a three-match men's T20I series on December 10, 2024. The first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, South Africa.

Pakistan will come into the T20I series with a win against Zimbabwe away from home. On the other hand, South Africa will enter the series after their Test series win against Sri Lanka.

T20I History Between Pakistan And South Africa

Both teams have faced each other 22 times in men's T20Is with South Africa registering 10 wins compared to Pakistan's 12.

South Africa last hosted Pakistan in a T20I series for four matches in April 2021, with Pakistan winning the series 3-1. They also faced off during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan won a group-stage match by 33 runs.

Here are the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I live streaming and telecast details:

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I be held?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, December 10.

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I be held?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be held at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban.

What time does the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I begin?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I be telecast?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be telecast on Sports18 -1 (HD & SD).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I be streamed live?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Squads:

Pakistan T20I squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa T20I squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen