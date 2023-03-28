South Africa Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch SA vs WI 3rd T20I Match Online And On TV?

After a record-breaking 2nd T20I match, South Africa will be eyeing a series win over former T20 World Champions West Indies when the two sides face off for the third and final T20I at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday (March 28). Aiden Markram-led SA side set a new world record on Sunday, chasing down 259 to win in 20 overs with more than an over to spare.

West Indies had won the rain-hit first T20I by three wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. Quinton de Kock was in blazing form, smashing his first T20I century and put on 152 runs for the opening wicket with Reeza Hendricks. De Kock’s century trumped Johnson Charles, who scored a brilliant ton himself in the first innings.

The series is now level at 1-1 and the winner of Tuesday’s match will walk away with the series honours. Wanderers is known to be a high-scoring ground and third T20I is surely going to be full of action as the last two games.

Here’s everything you need to know about South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match:

When will the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match start?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will start on March 28, Tuesday.

Where will the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be hosted in Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 930 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Reeze Hendricks, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell