South Africa W vs New Zealand W T20 WC Final Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch SA W vs NZ W In ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Women's T20 WC 2024: A chance for glory stands before New Zealand and South Africa as they prepare to battle for their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title in Dubai on Sunday. Neither side has won this prestigious trophy before, making this final an extraordinary occasion for both teams and their fans. While New Zealand has previously tasted success in the women’s ODI World Cup, victory in the T20 format has eluded them.

For South Africa, this match represents an opportunity to go one step further than their heart-wrenching loss in the 2023 final to Australia. After defeating the reigning champions in the semifinals, South Africa is brimming with confidence, aiming to claim the title after two consecutive final appearances. The women's team will also hope to outshine their male counterparts, who reached a T20 World Cup final earlier this year but fell short of victory.

Key to this encounter will be the clash between South Africa’s powerful top-order batters and New Zealand’s elite bowling attack. Players like Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp will be crucial for South Africa as they try to overcome the threat posed by New Zealand’s bowling duo, Amelia Kerr and captain Sophie Devine.

As the cricketing world watches in anticipation, the winner of this mini-battle between bat and ball could ultimately determine who lifts the coveted trophy. Both teams have everything to play for, and the stage is set for a memorable evening in Dubai.

SA W vs NZ W T20 WC: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place on Sunday (October 20). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch live telecast of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup fixture?

The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Final, T20 World Cup fixture?



The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

Will South Africa claim their first world title, or will New Zealand make history by adding a T20 World Cup to their trophy cabinet? All eyes will be on this high-stakes final as one of these teams creates history on Sunday night.