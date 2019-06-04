close

ICC World Cup 2019

South African pacer Dale Steyn ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019, Beuran Hendricks to replace him

South Africa's express pace bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 after suffering from a second shoulder injury. Steyn will be replaced by left-arm fast-medium bowler Beuran Eric Hendricks.

Image Courtesy: ICC Media

Steyn's injury comes as a huge blow to South Africa as they get ready to face India in their third World Cup match. The right-arm pacer suffered a second shoulder injury which did not respond to treatment, ruling him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. 

South Africa have lost their first two matches of the World Cup. While England beat them by 104 runs in their first match, Bangladesh won against the Proteas by 21 runs.

Hendricks made his One Day International debut against Pakistan on January 25, 2019. In his two ODIs, Hendricks has picked up one wicket at an average of 81 and at an economy rate of 5.06. He has the ability to bowl at over 140 kmph and can also swing the ball both ways.

The ICC on Tuesday confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men''s Cricket World Cup 2019 approved the 28-year-old Hendricks as a replacement for Steyn in the South Africa squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

