South African pacer Thando Ntini quits Cape Cobras to make Titans move

South African pacer and son for former fast bowler Mkhaya, Thando Ntini has decided to leave Cape Cobras for Pretoria.

Confirming the news, Titans head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said that they are excited to see Thado representing South Africa cricket club Titans.

“We’re excited to see Thando play for the Sky Blues,” Sport24 quoted Mashimbyi as saying.

Thando will leave the Cape Cobras and begin his career with the Titans in the upcoming 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old, who made debut for Cobras late last year, represented the cricket club during the 2019-20 Western Province Cricket Association premier league.

Thando finished the recent One-Day Cup as the bowler with fifth-most wickets with 14 scalps from nine games. Despite the bowler's brilliant efforts, the Cobras made a bottom-place finish in the six-team standings.

Though the South African pacer was also named in the Paarl Rocks’ squad for the 2019 Mzansi Super League, he didnt get a chance to play a match.