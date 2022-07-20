A new T20 league is coming cricket fans' way as South Africa T20 league confirmed its six new teams and their owners. Alongwith that, the venues were also announced. The six teams in South Africa T29 League are owned by the ones who already own teams in Indian Premier League. All six successful bidders have extensive experience in operating franchises across multiple sports and deep cricketing expertise through their ownership in the world’s leading T20 tournament, the Indian Premier League, read the CSA press release. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has been named as the commissioner of the league. He welcomed the six teams to the league and said that the interest of the teams show that South Africa remains valued in the cricketing eco-system.

All you need to know about South Africa T20 League.

South Africa T20 League: Venues and franchise owners

Newlands, Cape Town - Reliance Industries Limited, owners of Mumbai Indians



Kingsmead, Durban - RPSG Sports Private Limited, owners of Lucknow Super Giants



St George’s Park, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) - Sun TV Network Limited, owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad



Wanderers, Johannesburg - Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, owners of Chennai Super Kings



Boland Park, Paarl - Royals Sports Group, owners of Rajasthan Royals



SuperSport Park, Pretoria - JSW Sports, co-owners of Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings owns a franchise in South Africa T20 league pic.twitter.com/0W6rN2i23W — Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) July 20, 2022

South Africa T20 League start date

No specific date has been announced as yet but Graeme Smith mentioned that the league will be played in the months of January and February in 2023.

Players who are likely to play in South Africa T20 League

Graeme Smith said that the league has already contracted a number of leading international players who will be announced in the days to come. Expect all South African players to take part in the league. Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and other players who play around the world in T20 leagues like CPL, BBL, PSL are expected to take part in the league. No Indian player will feature in the South Africa T20 League as BCCI does not allow its players to play in the league abroad. Pakistan players could also feature in the SA league.