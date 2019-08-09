South Africa's Hashim Amla bids adieu to international cricket

Swashbuckling South African batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, thus calling curtains to his illustrious 15-year-long career.

While announcing the news, the 36-year-old said that he had learned a lot of lessons during his cricket journey with South Africa which was filled with joy and privilege.

“Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege. I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Amla as saying.

Amla, who played his last match for the national side during South Africa's nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in an ICC World Cup 2019 clash, finished his international career with a total of 18, 672 runs across three formats of the game. He had represented South Africa in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 T20Is.

Amla, however, will continue to play in domestic cricket and will also be available for the upcoming Mzansi Super League 2019.

Describing Amla as "one of the true legends of the game", Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe said that the South African batsman has added great value not only to the national side but also to the country at large.

“It is always sad to bid farewell to one of the true legends of the game, but at the same time this is rather an occasion to celebrate the richness that Hashim has brought to the game around the world both on and off the field. His humility has always been his standout quality and I cannot imagine a better role model to teach us all how to lead better lives. He has added great value not only to the Proteas but to the country at large," Moroe said.

“I am sure cricket players, administrators, the media and fans from around the world will join the CSA Family in congratulating Hashim on a job well done and to wish him all the best for the future," he continued.

Amla, who is the only cricketer from the country to score a triple Test match century, had smashed a blistering 311 not out against England in 2012 which still remains the highest individual score by a South African in Test cricket. He also holds the record of the quickest batsman to reach 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.