Spinner Fabian Allen replaces Khary Pierre in West Indies squad for 3rd India T20I

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen has been called up in the 14-member West Indies squad as a replacement for Khary Pierre for the dead-rubber third and final T20I of the three-match series against India, which is to be held at Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

Reflecting on Fabian's inclusion, Robert Haynes, interim chairman of selectors, said that they have decided to give a chance to the 24-year-old after witnessing his performance in the Caribbean Premier League as well as in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

“Fabian is a lively and energetic all-rounder and someone who we believe can win matches for us. We witnessed his performances in the Caribbean Premier League last year and also saw in the recent World Cup what he’s capable of doing. We are planning for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year, so we decided to include him here," the West Indies Cricket quoted Haynes as saying.

Allen, who made his international debut in October 2018 during an ODI clash against India, has appeared in a total of nine Twenty Internationals and 10 One-Day Internationals for the Caribbean side. He last featured for the West Indies during the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup where he also brought up his maiden ODI half-century.

On Sunday, West Indies handed the Men in Blue an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after slumping to a 22-run defeat via Duckworth-Lewis Method in the second T20I in Florida.

The updated West Indies squad is as follows:

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Oshane Thomas.