‘Spoke To Virat Paaji’: Yashasvi Jaiswal On Taking Advice From Virat Kohli Ahead Of BGT

Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career and the young Indian batter says superstar Virat Kohli's advice to be disciplined in every aspect of life is the guiding principle of his ambition to have a long career in the national team. The 22-year-old has already scored three centuries and eight half-centuries in just 14 Tests with an average of over 56. He is now gearing up for a trial by fire in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, starting here on Friday.

"When I started playing senior cricket, I spoke to Virat Paaji about how he manages himself," Jaiswal told bcci.tv.

"Paaji (Kohli) said to me that if I have to play all that cricket (as long as he has), then I have to be disciplined in my daily routines, follow the process.

"I have seen him (Kohli) doing the stuff consistently day-by-day (day in day out), he motivates me to work on myself and make a difference in my habits," he said.

Jaiswal then elaborated on the template that he follows in his routine.

"I have always believed in consistency in my work. I have always had a plan when I go for practice. The focus is on recovery, to remain fresh for next practice, taking care of my diet," he said.

"The desire to play for India is the biggest motivation I have, really blessed to have these opportunities and ready for it," Jaiswal added.

The Mumbaikar echoed stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah's confidence in the team's ability to adapt quickly.

"This is a different place. Ball comes at a different height, but that we all know and we are ready mentally. I really want to go in, see it and be there," he said.

Jaiswal knows that finding opportunity in adversity is what separates men from boys. He believes he is up for the challenge.

"I always see this as an opportunity for me to go out there and learn," he said

"People, a lot of times, talk about stuff, that this happens and that happens but I want to go and face that stuff and want to enjoy that smile, that is all I think about. Till you are not there (in person), you don't feel what it is."