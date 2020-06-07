हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin tendulkar

Sport has the power to change the world: Sachin Tendulkar shares Nelson Mandela's quote amid anti-racism protests

Amid the 'Black Lives Matter' protests across the world over the past week, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has evoked the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela that sport has the power to change the world. 

Sport has the power to change the world: Sachin Tendulkar shares Nelson Mandela's quote amid anti-racism protests

Amid the 'Black Lives Matter' protests across the world over the past week, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has evoked the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela that sport has the power to change the world. 

The 47-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared Nadela's quote on how sports has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.

"Nelson Mandela once said,"Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.”
Wise words. @icc @LaureusSport," the master blaster wrote.

Besides the quote, Tendulkar also posted a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from the 2019 Men's ODI World Cup final, which England won against New Zealand on the basis of more number of boundaries scored.

In the video, England fast bowler Jofra Archer could be seen delivering the final ball of the showpiece event which handed the side to their maiden title.

Tendulkar's comments came in the wake of widespread protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who was pinned by his neck by a white police officer for almost nine minutes to the street during an arrest caught on a video. The officer was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

Several sports celebrity including West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle and T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy took a stand against racism and against the killing of Floyd.

