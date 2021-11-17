हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Sports minister Anurag Thakur says THIS on India visiting Pakistan in 2025 to play in Champions Trophy

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has said the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a call on India`s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan when the time comes.ICC on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white-ball events from 2024-2031.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur says THIS on India visiting Pakistan in 2025 to play in Champions Trophy
File image of Anurag Thakur. (Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has said the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a call on India`s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan when the time comes.ICC on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white-ball events from 2024-2031.

The Champions Trophy is back and Pakistan will host the tournament in 2025.

When asked about his views regarding Pakistan being the host, Anurag Thakur during a media interaction said, "When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon."

"Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that's a big issue to be dealt with," he added.

The ICC Board's decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025.

Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

Eleven full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Men's Champions Trophy events

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Champions Trophy 2025Cricketcricket newsindian cricket team
Next
Story

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul slips one spot, Adam Zampa breaks into top-three in bowling list

Must Watch

PT13M36S

Bollywood Breaking: Raghav Juyal, who has been accused of racism, apologizes