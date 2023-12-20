New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal's narrative is an inspiring testament to unwavering determination and a burning passion for success. Born on December 28, 2001, in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, Yashasvi embarked on a challenging journey to realize his dream of becoming a cricketer.

Leaving his hometown at a tender age, he ventured to Mumbai with the singular goal of forging a career in cricket. Yet, his path was fraught with financial hardships, compelling him to resort to selling street food to make ends meet. Beyond manning a pani puri stall, Yashasvi also toiled at a dairy shop to earn his livelihood. Having been homeless, the young lad found refuge in the tents at Azad Maidan.

Despite facing numerous challenges, he tenaciously clung to his love for the sport, persistently practicing and playing cricket whenever the opportunity arose. In 2013, cricket coach Jwala Singh recognized Yashasvi's talent and provided him with accommodation. Guided by Singh, Jaiswal entered the realm of competitive cricket, achieving a remarkable feat in a 2015 Giles Shield match with a score of 319 not out and bowling figures of 13/99.

Yashasvi's prowess did not go unnoticed, leading to his selection for various local teams and cricket clubs in Mumbai. His breakthrough moment arrived when he became the youngest cricketer to achieve a double century in List A cricket history at the age of 17 years and 292 days.

In 2020, Yashasvi represented the Indian U-19 cricket team in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. His exceptional performance in the tournament, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer with 400 runs in six matches, contributed significantly to India lifting the trophy. Consequently, he earned the prestigious "Player of the Tournament" title.

His stellar showing in the U-19 World Cup paved the way for an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. During the 2020 IPL auction, Yashasvi was selected by the Rajasthan Royals. In a brief period, he solidified his position as a dependable batsman in the tournament, boasting an average of 32.56 in 37 matches. In IPL 2023, he emerged as the highest run-scorer for the Royals and was subsequently rewarded with an opportunity to represent India. Making an impact, he notched a splendid century on his Test debut and showed that his hard work paid off.