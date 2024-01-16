New Delhi: Born in Pulluvila, a modest village in Kerala, Sanju Samson's journey to cricketing stardom wasn't paved with privilege. His father, Viswanathan, was a barber, and his mother, Lali, a homemaker. Yet, amidst financial limitations, the young Sanju found solace and passion in the willow. The dusty village streets became his cricket pitch, and a makeshift bat and stumps fueled his dreams of grandeur.

Early Brilliance And National Recognition:

Sanju's natural talent quickly shone through. By the age of 11, he was selected for the Kerala Ranji under-15 team. His flamboyant batting and agile wicketkeeping impressed all, earning him a spot in the prestigious MRF Pace Foundation. It was under the tutelage of cricket greats like T.A. Sekhar and Dennis Lillee that his skills were honed, shaping him into a complete cricketer.

IPL Debut And Emerging As A Star:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) proved to be a turning point. Playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2013, he announced his arrival with a stunning debut knock of 63 off 41 balls. His fearless hitting and elegant stroke-making won him the coveted Emerging Player of the Year award. Over the next few years, he established himself as a mainstay in the IPL, showcasing his talent for different franchises like Delhi Daredevils and Kerala Kings.

Captaincy And Leading From The Front:

In 2021, Rajasthan Royals entrusted Sanju with the captaincy mantle. This responsibility ignited a new fire in him. He led from the front, scoring a record-breaking century in his first match as skipper. His aggressive leadership and tactical acumen propelled Rajasthan Royals to the IPL finals, showcasing his maturity and growth as a cricketer.

International Breakthrough And Future Aspirations:

Despite glimpses of brilliance in T20 internationals, Sanju is yet to cement his place in the Indian ODI and Test teams. However, his consistent domestic performances and IPL leadership have undoubtedly put him on the selectors' radar. His unwavering determination and hunger for success suggest that the blue jersey might not be far from his grasp.

Sanju Samson's story is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers across the globe. It's a testament to the power of hard work, unwavering dedication, and the support of a loving family. As he continues to climb the cricketing ladder, Sanju holds the promise of not just individual glory, but also igniting the dream of millions who see themselves reflected in his journey from a humble village boy to a national cricketing hero.