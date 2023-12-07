trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696358
WATCH: Sreesanth Accuses Gambhir Of Using Offensive Language In Legends League Cricket Spat

Sreesanth initially labelled Gambhir as "Mr. Fighter" and described their altercation as rude and disrespectful.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
The Legends League Cricket match on Wednesday between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants took an unexpected turn as former teammates S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir engaged in an on-field spat. The controversy escalated when Sreesanth went live on Instagram, accusing Gambhir of using derogatory language, including calling him a 'fixer.'

The Initial Claims

Sreesanth initially labelled Gambhir as "Mr. Fighter" and described their altercation as rude and disrespectful. However, he refrained from divulging details. In a subsequent Instagram live session, Sreesanth disclosed the specifics, alleging that Gambhir used foul language, repeatedly calling him a 'fixer' on live television during the match.

Gambhir's Response

Gambhir responded cryptically on social media, seemingly indifferent to Sreesanth's claims. This comes amid accusations that Gambhir is utilizing his Public Relations agencies to manage the fallout. Sreesanth countered these claims, urging the public not to fall for extra PR work and emphasizing the authenticity of his statements.

Sreesanth's Account

During the live session, Sreesanth shared the explicit language used by Gambhir, claiming he said, "F*** off fixer." Sreesanth maintained his composure during the on-field exchange and emphasized that Gambhir's actions were inappropriate, even in the presence of umpires.

Allegations of PR Tactics

Sreesanth accused Gambhir of deploying PR tactics to manipulate public perception, asserting that people were misinterpreting the incident. He urged viewers to trust his version of events, stating that he has no intention of engaging in a prolonged public relations battle.

Historical Context

Sreesanth's accusations carry additional weight due to his past involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Although initially banned for life, the Supreme Court later reduced his ban to seven years, highlighting the legal battles Sreesanth faced before being exonerated.

