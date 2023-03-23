Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh To Team Up Again As They Bury SLAPGATE Controversy In Past To Do Commentary In IPL 2023

Burying their shared controversy in the past, India cricketers and former teammates Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth will team up again for IPL 2023. They might not be playing IPL anymore but the duo will be seen together in the commentary box during the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The official TV broadcasters for IPL 2023 Star Sports released a video in which Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif can be seen together.

In the video released by Star Sports, Sreesanth was introduced by Harbhajan as the new commentator for the sports channel. Bhajji later added, "We have insights, I sometimes crack jokes and now we will have special dance performances from Sreesanth too." He also asked fans to send their request for choice of dance performances they want from Sreesanth.

Most of the Indian cricket team fans are well versed with what happened between the two during IPL 2008 clash. The 'Slapgate' controversry was born when Harbhajan, who played for MI back then, allegedly slapped Sreesanth at the end of the MI vs Kings XI Punjab match. Sreesanth, back then, used to play for KXIP. The cricketers did not talk to each other for a long time before they appeared at a dance show where the banter continued.

This is the first time that the duo have come together in a team role.

Harbhajan and Sreesanth were part of the Indian team that clinched the T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa. The India fans still remember Sreesanth's catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq in the final of the tournament. Misbah was the last wicket to fall, the wicket that assured India a historic win.

It will be interesting to see how the duo fare in the commentary box together. They have had some heated moments in the past and hopefully, the fans will not get to see a similar incident, on air.