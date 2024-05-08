SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants In Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, 730PM IST, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in what is going to be a cracking game in IPL 2024. Both are coming into this game on back of losses and need an uplifting win at this stage of the tournament. SRH are at the number spot with 6 wins from 11 matches and a win will strengthen their chances for playoffs berth. LSG too have same number of points but their NRR has received a huge blow after big loss in the last match. DC, at the same time, are on a winning run and have climbed to the fifth spot after beating Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. One slip here from either SRH and RR can be very risky.

LSG have met SRH 3 times in IPL and have been victorious on all occasions. Both SRH and LSG have no injury concerns. As far as Dream11 team is concerned, both these teams have some brilliant power-hitters including Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma among others. Do take them in your Dream11 team while also considering Naveen-ul-Haq for the bowlers lineup.

SRH vs RR: Probable Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

SRH vs LSG DREAM 11 PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS: KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran

BATTERS: Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda

ALL ROUNDERS: Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy

BOWLERS: Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq

SRH Vs LSG: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan