SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals In Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, 730PM IST, Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are two of the most destructive teams in IPL 2024 and they meet today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Expect fireworks as the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma will look to attack from ball number 1. While RR are number 1, SRH are fifth in the points table. RR will be looking to bat first as SRH have been very poor as a chasing side this IPL. SRH have lost a couple of games in the trot and will be aiming to bounce back in this game today at their homeground.

SRH still have five games to go this season and if they are able to win even four, they should be able to make it to the playoffs. They just need to ensure they are chasing well this time if they lose the toss and asked to bat second.

As far as Dream11 Prediction goes, do get the fab four of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Klaasen, Head into the XI. Even Abhishek Sharma should be included. Pat Cummins, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal are some bowlers you must go for.

SRH Vs RR Probable Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Probable 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH vs RR: Full Squads

SRH: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj