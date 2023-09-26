Sri Lanka Announces Squad for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, THIS Big Name Missing

The excitement is building as Sri Lanka has officially unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. Led by captain Dasun Shanaka and vice-captain Kusal Mendis, this Sri Lankan squad is ready to leave its mark on the global stage. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the squad announcement and the team's prospects.

Sri Lanka reveals its squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023!



Captain and Vice-Captain

Dasun Shanaka - Leading from the Front

Dasun Shanaka will assume the crucial role of captaincy for Sri Lanka in this World Cup. Known for his aggressive batting and effective seam bowling, Shanaka will be expected to provide leadership and stability to the team.

Kusal Mendis - The Vice-Captaincy Role

Kusal Mendis, the vice-captain, will be instrumental in supporting Shanaka in the leadership department. He brings a wealth of experience to the squad, and his dynamic batting skills will be crucial in the middle order.

Batting Powerhouses

Kusal Perera - A Devastating Opener

Kusal Perera's aggressive style of opening batting has been a potent weapon for Sri Lanka. His ability to take on the new ball bowlers will set the tone for the team's innings.

Dimuth Karunaratne - The Dependable Opener

Dimuth Karunaratne's solid technique and temperament make him a dependable opener. His role will be crucial in providing stability to the top order.

All-Round Depth

Dhananjaya de Silva - The Utility Player

Dhananjaya de Silva, known for his all-round abilities, will provide depth to both the batting and bowling departments. His off-spin can be handy on spin-friendly Indian pitches.

Charith Asalanka - The Emerging Star

Charith Asalanka, the young batting sensation, will look to make a name for himself on the world stage. His ability to play spin well could be advantageous in India.

Bowling Arsenal

Maheesh Theekshana - The Mystery Spinner

Maheesh Theekshana, the rising star in Sri Lankan cricket, is a mystery spinner who can bamboozle batsmen with his variations. His inclusion adds an exciting dimension to the squad.

Lahiru Kumara - The Pace Spearhead

Lahiru Kumara will spearhead the fast-bowling attack. His express pace can trouble even the best of batsmen, making him a vital asset.

Notable Omissions and Reserves

Wanindu Hasaranga's absence due to injury is a significant blow to Sri Lanka. However, the selectors have named Chamika Karunaratne as the travelling reserve, ensuring there is coverage for all departments.

Sri Lanka's squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is a blend of experience and youth, with a mix of explosive batters and potent bowlers. Led by Dasun Shanaka and supported by a talented group of players, Sri Lanka aims to make its presence felt on the world stage. The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga is a concern, but the depth of talent in the squad bodes well for Sri Lanka's chances. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the start of the tournament to see how this Sri Lankan team performs on the grandest stage of them all.