Cricket

Sri Lanka confirm tour to India in February-March to play T20Is and Tests

Sri Lanka released their yearly calendar which starts with Zimbabwe visiting them this month. 

Sri Lanka confirm tour to India in February-March to play T20Is and Tests
(Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka will visit India in February and March to play T20Is and Tests. 

Sri Lanka Cricket, via a press release, confirmed the same on January 5 (Wednesday). 

However, the full schedule with dates and venues is still not out. 

Sri Lanka released their yearly calendar which starts with Zimbabwe visiting them this month. Later in January, Australia will come to play 5 T20Is before Sri Lankans pack bags and fly to India. 

After participating in T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in October and November, Sri Lanka have a tour planned in December and January next year as well but it is still not clear which format they are going to play. 

"The heavy international cricketing calendar of the Sri Lankan team for the year 2022 is going to give our fans a lot of excitement and fun." said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"If we can successfully complete the planned cricketing calendar, it will give a tremendous boost to the game in Sri Lanka, an opportunity for our players to display their talents on the world stage, and also valuable exposure for our partners," he further said.

 

