Sri Lanka cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket donates over Rs 1 crore towards coronavirus relief fund

Earlier, the SLC had announced the postponement of all domestic tournaments until further notice besides also asking its players to stay at home. 

Sri Lanka Cricket donates over Rs 1 crore towards coronavirus relief fund
Image Credits: Reuters

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has donated LKR 25 million (over Rs 1 crore) to the Covid-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund as a part of its contribution to the country's fight against the pandemic that has spread all over the world.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the SLC posted a picture where \in cricket board's president Shammi Silva could be seen handing over the amount to Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"Sri Lanka Cricket handed over LKR 25 million to the Covid-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund as announced earlier.The grant was handed over by SLC President Shammi Silva to His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President's Office on April 09," the SLC wrote.

Besides SLC president, Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma, Sri Lanka Test and ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and T20I skipper Lasith Malinga also took part at this occasion.

Notably, all the cricketing activities across the globe have come to standstill due to coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the SLC had announced the postponement of all domestic tournaments until further notice besides also asking its players to stay at home. The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and England due to take place from March 19 to 31 was also postponed.

