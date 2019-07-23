close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket to send security delegation to Pakistan next month

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a two-match Test series in October.

Sri Lanka Cricket to send security delegation to Pakistan next month

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that their Sri Lankan counterpart has assured that they will be sending a security delegation to Pakistan in August to explore the possibility of a tour in the country. 

The two sides are scheduled to play a two-match Test series in October, and Pakistan has been negotiating with Sri Lanka regarding holding of those matches at their home turf instead of their neutral venue i.e the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the PCB said that a security delegation would be visiting the country next month in order to decide if the two Tests could take place in Pakistan. 

"The Sri Lanka cricket board has assured PCB of sending a security team. A delegation of the Sri Lankan cricket board will visit Pakistan in August. The finalised dates for the delegation's arrival will be announced soon. A Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is scheduled for October," the PCB tweeted. 

Notably, Pakistan have not hosted any nation since March 2009 when militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore, killing six Pakistani policemen while also injuring some of the visiting cricketers. However, the country's cricket board has been successfully hosting the opposition teams for bilateral home series in UAE, the Dawn reported. 

The PCB, meanwhile, has been continuously stepping up its efforts for restoring international cricket in the country. The country has successfully hosted Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, an ICC World XI in 2017 and West Indies in 2018 and Sri Lanka for a one-off T20 in 2017. 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Sri LankaPakistanCricketTestUAEICC World XI
Next
Story

World Cup 2019 final was the best and worst day of my cricketing life: Martin Guptill

Must Watch

PT32M19S

Watch Debate: Is Pakistan's foul intentions over Kashmir issue exposed?