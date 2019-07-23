Sri Lanka Cricket to send security delegation to Pakistan next month

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that their Sri Lankan counterpart has assured that they will be sending a security delegation to Pakistan in August to explore the possibility of a tour in the country.

The two sides are scheduled to play a two-match Test series in October, and Pakistan has been negotiating with Sri Lanka regarding holding of those matches at their home turf instead of their neutral venue i.e the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the PCB said that a security delegation would be visiting the country next month in order to decide if the two Tests could take place in Pakistan.

"The Sri Lanka cricket board has assured PCB of sending a security team. A delegation of the Sri Lankan cricket board will visit Pakistan in August. The finalised dates for the delegation's arrival will be announced soon. A Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is scheduled for October," the PCB tweeted.

Notably, Pakistan have not hosted any nation since March 2009 when militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore, killing six Pakistani policemen while also injuring some of the visiting cricketers. However, the country's cricket board has been successfully hosting the opposition teams for bilateral home series in UAE, the Dawn reported.

The PCB, meanwhile, has been continuously stepping up its efforts for restoring international cricket in the country. The country has successfully hosted Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, an ICC World XI in 2017 and West Indies in 2018 and Sri Lanka for a one-off T20 in 2017.