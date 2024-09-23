Sri Lanka Defeats New Zealand In Galle, Secures 1-0 Lead With Jayasuriya’s Heroics

SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka made quick work of New Zealand on the final morning in Galle, taking just 15 minutes to claim the last two wickets and secure a hard-fought 63-run victory in the first Test. With this win, Sri Lanka takes a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and climbs to third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, overtaking New Zealand in the process.

Prabath Jayasuriya Stars in Sri Lanka’s Victory

The hero of the match was undoubtedly Prabath Jayasuriya, whose left-arm spin proved too much for the New Zealand batters. Jayasuriya finished with figures of 5 for 68 in the second innings, his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his seventh at the Galle International Stadium. His match figures of 9 for 204 earned him the Player-of-the-Match award, highlighting his importance to Sri Lanka’s bowling attack, especially in home conditions.

Jayasuriya’s crucial breakthroughs on the final day sealed the game for Sri Lanka. After battling valiantly on the penultimate day, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was dismissed just eight balls into the morning session. Jayasuriya delivered an arm ball that trapped Ravindra leg before wicket (LBW) for 92 off 168 deliveries. Ravindra reviewed the decision, but it was confirmed to be pitching in line, sealing his fate and ending his brilliant knock just shy of a well-deserved century.

Following Ravindra’s dismissal, any hope of a miraculous comeback for New Zealand was swiftly quashed. Will O’Rourke, who had been impressive throughout the Test with his eight wickets, was bowled by Jayasuriya just five balls later. O’Rourke’s attempted forward defense was breached by Jayasuriya’s accurate delivery that knocked back the off stump, securing Jayasuriya’s fifth wicket of the innings and wrapping up the match.

New Zealand’s Brave Fight Ends In Defeat

New Zealand put up a resilient fight on the penultimate day, with Rachin Ravindra leading the charge. His 92 runs provided a glimmer of hope, but ultimately, the visitors fell short of pulling off a remarkable chase.