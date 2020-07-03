Sri Lanka drops probe into 2011 ICC World Cup final fixing allegations

The probe into match-fixing allegations surrounding the 2011 ICC World Cup final launched by the Sri Lankan Sports Ministry's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has ended, said Chief of the SIU SSP Jagath Fonseka on Friday.

Fonseka was quoted as saying by local media that the investigation, which included taking statements from Sri Lankan players involved in the match, produced no evidence to support the allegations.

"The three statements recorded thus far shows that there are no evidence to prove the 14 allegations raised by former Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage. The International Cricket Council too has not responded with regard to the allegations. It has also not even commenced any investigations," Fonseca told Lankadeepa Newspaper.

Among the cricketers who gave statements in this regard were then captain Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardena, Upul Tharanga alongwith Aravinda De Silva, who was chairman of selectors before the 2011 tournament.

Fonseka said that the SIU will send the report on the investigation to the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports. A decision to end the investigation was drawn during a discussion with high ranking officials of the Special Investigation Unit held this morning, he said.

The probe was sparked by former Sports Minister Aluthgamage claiming that the match, in which Sri Lanka lost to India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was fixed.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage had told Sri Lankan outlet newsfirst.lk last month.

"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed. I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

He later seemed to backtrack on the statements after both Sangakkara and Jayawardene publicly spoke out against him, claiming that he was talking about certain officials selling the match and not the players.

