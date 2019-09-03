Sri Lanka fined for maintaining slow over-rate in 1st New Zealand T20I

Sri Lanka have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their five-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed a fine of 40 per cent of their match fee on all 11 Sri Lanka players after the Lasith Malinga-led side was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, all players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side failed to bowl in the allotted time.

Following the match, Malinga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. Therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC reported.

On-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ranmore Martinesz leveled the charge.

The second and third T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the same venue on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.