close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka fined for maintaining slow over-rate in 1st New Zealand T20I

Following the match, Malinga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

Sri Lanka fined for maintaining slow over-rate in 1st New Zealand T20I
Images Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Sri Lanka have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their five-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed a fine of 40 per cent of their match fee on all 11 Sri Lanka players after the Lasith Malinga-led side was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, all players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side failed to bowl in the allotted time.

Following the match, Malinga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. Therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC reported. 

On-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ranmore Martinesz leveled the charge.

The second and third T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the same venue on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

 

Tags:
Sri Lanka vs New ZealandTestICCLasith MalingaCricket
Next
Story

Virat Kohli overtakes MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test captain

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Arrested Pakistani terrorists reveal Islamabad's big plot to disrupt calm in J&K