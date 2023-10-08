Sri Lankan Cricket Team Found Guilty For Breaching THIS ICC Code Of Conduct, 10% Fine Imposed

In a thrilling encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Sri Lanka faced off against South Africa in Match 4 on Saturday, October 7, 2023. However, amidst the excitement and nail-biting moments, Sri Lanka has found itself in hot water, being fined for a slow over-rate.

Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in #CWC23

Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be 2 over(s) short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. #LK #SLvSA #SAvSL#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/7VfGAppytA — Lahiru Dushmantha (@ldushmanthe) October 8, 2023

10% Fine Imposed

Javagal Srinath, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, took the decision to impose a 10% fine on the Sri Lankan team for not maintaining the required over-rate during the match. This decision comes after Dasun Shanaka's side was found to be 2 overs short of the target when considering time allowances.

ICC Code of Conduct in Action

The penalty handed to Sri Lanka is in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which specifically deals with minimum over-rate offenses. According to this article, players are fined 5% of their match fees for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Guilty Plea from Dasun Shanaka

In response to the charge, Sri Lanka's captain, Dasun Shanaka, pleaded guilty to the offense. He readily accepted the proposed sanction, thereby negating the need for a formal hearing. This swift acknowledgment of wrongdoing reflects the team's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport.

Officiating Umpires Take Action

The charge against Sri Lanka was initially leveled by the on-field umpires, Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, with support from third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf. Their vigilance and commitment to upholding the rules of the game played a crucial role in addressing this issue.

Impact on Sri Lanka

While Sri Lanka might be reeling from the financial blow of the fine, it's essential to remember the importance of maintaining the over-rate as stipulated by the ICC. The penalties are in place to ensure that matches are conducted efficiently and within a reasonable timeframe.

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup continues to deliver thrilling contests and breathtaking moments, it is equally crucial that teams adhere to the established rules and regulations. Sri Lanka's fine for a slow over-rate serves as a reminder that no team, regardless of its stature, is above the rules of the game. It is now up to the Sri Lankan team to learn from this experience and ensure that they meet their over-rate targets in future matches to avoid further penalties.