Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch SL-L vs SA-L online and on TV?

Here's everything you need to know related to Road Safety World Series Match No 10 between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Road Safety World Series: Another big and exciting game of cricket awaits cricket fans in RSWS tournament as Sri Lanka Legends take on South Africa Legends in Match 10 in afternoon game of Sunday double-header in Indore. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends are in very good form. They started off the tournament with win over Australia Legends. They had beaten them by a margin of 38 runs on September 11. Two days later, the Sri Lanka Legends met England and this time they managed to chase down a total with seven wickets in hand. 

Not to forget, Dilshan is in very good form at the moment. The 45-year-old slammed a hundred in the opening game against Australia Legends, scoring 107 off just 56 balls that included 14 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Their bowlers led by Chaminda Vaas have been doing a good job as well. 

South Africa Legends, led by Jonty Rhodes, will have their task cut out against an in-form Sri Lanka Legends side. South Africa have played 2 matches in the tournament so far. They started off the tournament on a bad note, losing to Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends by a margin of 61 runs. They bounced back in style a few days later vs New Zealand Legends, beating them  by 9 wickets. Their third match of the tournament vs England Legends was washed out. With 3 points, they are placed at fourth position in the points table. Sri Lanka Legends are on 2nd spot. 

Here's everything you need to know related to Road Safety World Series Match No 10 between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends:  

Where will Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match be played?

Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match will be played in Holkar Cricket Stadium Indore.

What time will Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match be played?

Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match on TV?

Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match live streaming?

Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends match live streaming will be available on the JioTV and Voot app.

Live Tv

