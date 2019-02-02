हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne out of danger, confirms SLC

Thirty-year-old Karunaratne was 46 not out when he was hit in the back of the neck by a bouncer from Cummins. 

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne out of danger, confirms SLC
Image Courtesy: ANI

Canberra: Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne has been declared in "no danger" after being stretchered off in a neck brace while handling a nasty hit from Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Thirty-year-old Karunaratne, who was 46 not out when he was hit in the back of the neck by a bouncer from Cummins, fell to the ground dropping his bat before the Australian cricketers ran for help.

Later, a doctor and physio were called for more medics after which the opener was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field.

After a medical examination, it was declared that Karunaratne is in "no danger".

"Dimuth has been discharged from Canberra hospital following assessment and all cleared. A further update will be provided on his playing status tomorrow prior to play," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was quoted as saying.

Tags:
Dimuth KarunaratneSri LankaSLCPat Cummins
Next
Story

Smriti Mandhana named No.1 batswoman in latest ICC ODI rankings

Must Watch

Breaking News: Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed new CBI director