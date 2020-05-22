Sri Lanka suspends project to build new cricket stadium

A few days after the proposal was made, the new project of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of contructing a 40,000-capacity stadium in Colombo has been suspended.

The development came after the Sri Lanka goverment rowed back of its commitment of contructing the stadium.

Many former Sri Lankan cricketers namely former skipper Mahela Jayawardene and former International Cricket Council (ICC) match-referee Roshan Mahanama had opposed the proposal--something which had helped in changing the government's decision.

Notably, Jayawardene, Mahanama as well as former Sri Lankan players Kumar Sangakkara, Lasith Malinga and Sanath Jayasuriya were all present at a high-level government meeting on Thursday following which the decision was taken to suspend the construction of the stadium, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Earlier on Sunday, government minister Bandula Gunawardana along with Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Shammi Silva announced the new project of constructing a 40,000-capacity stadium in east of the city in Homagama.

SLC had earlier confirmed that the government had vowed to allocate approximately 26 acres of land for the new stadium.

Notably, Colombo has one floodlit international stadium--the R Premadasa stadium at Khettarama--where majority of limited-overs fixtures are played.

An SLC offical had said earlier this week that the island nation require a fifth major limited-overs stadium apart from grounds in Hambantota, Pallekele, Dambulla and Khettarama in order to make successful bids for the upcoming World Cups and ICC events.

However, the ICC has never mentioned that a country must require certain number of stadium to win the bid, but the world's cricket governing body has put weight behind capacity of stadiums.