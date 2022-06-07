Australia's Marcus Stoinis has been recognised as one of the most superior all-rounders in the shorter format of cricket (T20). Stoinis' consistent performance for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League, have kept him in the T20 cricket limelight. In spite of being one of DC's finest asset in their IPL 2020 season, he was not retained by his former franchise.

Moving forward, Stoinis signed a deal with the Lucknow Super Giants who were about their debut in the IPL. Stoinis didn't enjoy the finest of season as far as his quality goes, but he did perform for the KL Rahul-led side in crucial situations. Stoinis was in fine rhythm with the ball in a clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he defended 3 runs off the last 2 balls against Rinku Singh in a high-scoring thriller game.

While talking to Cricbuzz website, Stoinis shared a lot about his mentality of cricket and life. He revealed the one of the main reason behind signing for an new IPL franchise was that he wanted to follow Shane Warne's footsteps, like the legendary leg-spinner guided the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

"For cricket, the things that are exciting me the most are the World Cups coming up. And the IPL with this new franchise. The big reason I wanted to sign for Lucknow was to help build something from scratch. Have a blank canvas to work with, in the company of someone like KL Rahul and Sanjeev to build something that you can look back on in 10-15 years."

"No one else gets this opportunity to start at a new franchise apart from - I think back to Warnie and how he started with Rajasthan and what he did there, and how he's still an integral part of that team and how he helped build that culture. And on a family front, I am looking forward to the next phase of my life, whether it's setting up myself and my family, getting married," the all-rounder added.

Marcus Stoinis will be back in action on Tuesday (June 7) when Australia will take on Sri Lanka in their first T20 match of the three-match T20I series.