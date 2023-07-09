Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Final Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs NED LIVE In India

The two finalists of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Sri Lanka and Netherlands, will take each other on Sunday in the summit clash. Lankans have been unbeaten in the tournament and will start the game as favourites. At the same time, Netherlands have put up a great show in the qualification rounds, beating teams like Zimbabwe and West Indies, to book the last spot in the list of World Cup teams this year.

Scott Edwards has led his troops well. Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede have been the two standout performers for the Netherlands side in this tournament. Not to forget the contributions with bat from the likes of Vikramjit Singh and Edwards. Leede has been brilliant with the bat in the crucial matches for Netherlands, scoring under the high-pressured situations. He is the player teams wish to have in the lineup. Not to forget, the all-rounder has also picked up 15 wickets in the 7 games and will hope for similar show in the final.

Coming to Sri Lanka, their biggest strength is their bowling. From Maheesh Theekshana to Wanindu Hasaranga, they have quality spinners. Matheesha Pathirana has been bowling well too. The challenge for Netherlands will be to tackle this unique yet deadly bowling attack.

Know all the details related to the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final below:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier Final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will occur on July 9th, Sunday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final start?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier final match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 9th, Sunday.

How to live stream the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier final?

Fans can live stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier Final on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier Finals will be televised live on Star Sports Network.