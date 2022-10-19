Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 9 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SL vs NED match online and on TV?

It could have been an easy ride for Sri Lanka. But no! They have made qualification for the Super 12 stage a mountain to climb. They won the Asia Cup 2022 to everyone's shock and that win reignited fans' faith in them. Not just the fans but the whole world felt that Sri Lanka are coming to the World Cup to do something special. However, their campaign started off with a big blow as they went down vs Namibia in their opening game. Sri Lanka were on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament but the big win over UAE ensured they are still left with fight. They now need to win last last Group match vs Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12 stage. A loss here will knock them out of the competition.

SL have a healthy Net Run Rate and if they lose the match vs Netherlands, their fate will be dependent on the game between Namibia and UAE. Netherlands will also be hoping for a win. They have 2 wins in 2 matches but if they lose tomorrow, it will mean 2 teams have same points. Then their fate would hang on Namibia vs UAE match. If Namibia win, they will have 2 wins too and then the two teams with best NRR will go through to Super 12 stage.

Ahead of Thursday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will take place on October 20, Thursday.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

Netherlands Predicted Playing 11: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren