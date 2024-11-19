Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL vs NZ Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Under the leadership of Charith Aslanka, Sri Lanka will be facing New Zealand in the third and final one-day international at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Island nation has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series as they won the first game by 45 runs. Kusal Mendis starred with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 74 runs, helping his team win the second game by three wickets. New Zealand on the other hand will look to secure a win under the leadership of left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match Live Streaming Details:

When to watch Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, November 19 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

What time will Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match begin?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka vs New Zealand will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match Live on television?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

Fans can livestream the third ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on the Sony app.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.