Sri Lanka vs Oman Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

Oman cricket team had a fabulous start to their World Cup 2023 Qualifiers campaign having won their first two games. Oman will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to three as they are set to take on Sri Lanka today in the qualifiers. The qualifying game between Sri Lanka and Oman will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have so far played one match in the competition and the Dasun Shanaka-led side clinched a resounding 175-run victory in that game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Batting first, Sri Lanka had posted a mammoth total of 355 in that encounter. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga showcased his astonishing bowling prowess against UAE by picking up six wickets. Hasaranga’s stunning figures of 6/24 helped Sri Lanka in restricting their opponents to a meagre total of 180.

Meanwhile, Oman will head into the game after defeating UAE by five wickets. In their opening match of the competition, Oman got the better of Ireland by five wickets. With four points to their name, Oman are currently placed at the top spot in the Group B standings.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Details

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 23, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app

Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Jay Odedra

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt