Sri Lanka vs Oman Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have so far played one match in the competition and the Dasun Shanaka-led side clinched a resounding 175-run victory in that fixture against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- Oman will head into the game against Sri Lanka after defeating UAE by five wickets.
- In their opening match of the competition, Oman got the better of Ireland by five wickets.
- Oman are the current table-toppers in Group B.
Meanwhile, Oman will head into the game after defeating UAE by five wickets. In their opening match of the competition, Oman got the better of Ireland by five wickets. With four points to their name, Oman are currently placed at the top spot in the Group B standings.
Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Details
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe
Date and Time: June 23, 12:30 pm
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app
Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kashyap Prajapati
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Jay Odedra
Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
