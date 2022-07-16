Sri Lanka will host Pakistan in the 2 matches Test series which starts from Saturday. Galle International Stadium will host the 1st Test between the sides. Sri Lanka made a terrific comeback in the 2nd Test where they beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs to level the series 1-1. With their win, the ICC World Test Championship Standings have changed drastically as they move to the 3rd spot with a PCT of 54.17%. Prabath Jayasuriya who made a stunning debut against Australia will keep his spot whereas left-arm spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama have been overlooked for this series. Dinesh Chandimal who played his career-best knock against Australia in the 2nd Test will be the man to watch out for. They will be tested for sure as Pakistan to has a good bowling attack.

Colombo to Galle



A warm welcome for the boys as they arrive in Galle ahead of the first Test #SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/wdj7naky85 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 14, 2022

Pakistan on the other hand, are heading into this series on the back of a home series defeat against Australia 1-0. The last time they toured Sri Lanka way back in 2015 and lost the series 2-1. A lot of things have changed over the course of time and they are a completely different unit right now and will fancy their chances of taking an early lead in the series. It will be a crucial series for them considering their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings where they are placed in the 4th spot with a PCT of 52.38 %. Babar Azam is confident of side doing well in this series.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Date & Time: 16th July-20th July at 10:00 AM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

From which date the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan get underway?

The 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on July 16, Saturday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test be played?

The 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test begin?

The 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test live?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan first Test is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs PAK, 1st Test Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando

Pakistan

Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali

Full Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf