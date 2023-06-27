Sri Lanka Vs Scotland: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview And More

Having already qualified for the Super Six stage, both Sri Lanka and Scotland will be aiming to maintain their winning streak when they come face-to-face today in the World Cup Qualifier. The qualifying game between an unbeaten Sri Lankan side and a high-flying Scotland cricket team is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. In their last match, Sri Lanka clinched a thumping 133-run win against Ireland to reach the Super Six stage. Sri Lanka’s resounding victory also ensured Scotland and Oman’s qualification for the next round. With six points from three games, Sri Lanka now occupy the top spot in Group B standings.

Scotland, on the other hand, also have six points but they are placed in second position due to an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR). Scotland will head into today’s game after defeating Oman in their last game by 76 runs. Brandon McMullen scored a magnificent century in that fixture to earn a much-needed victory for the Scottish side. Sri Lanka and Scotland last faced each other in May 2019 and the Asian side emerged victorious in that contest by 35 runs. In their last four meetings, Scotland have not been able to register a win against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Details

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 27, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross, Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Richie Berrington, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Brendon McMullen, Mark Leask, Chris Greaves

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Mark Watt

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Brendon McMullen

Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

Scotland: Richie Berrington (C), Brendon McMullen, Chris McBride, Mark Leask, Chris Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, SM Sharif, CB Sole, Mark Watt, A Neill