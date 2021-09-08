Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021: Debutant Maheesh Theekshana spins hosts to ODI series win

Rookie off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ripped through South Africa as Sri Lanka won the third ODI by 78 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Colombo on Tuesday (September 7). The Proteas lost four wickets within the first 10 overs while chasing a modest 204 victory target, eventually getting bowled out for 125 in 30 overs.

The early damage was done by Lankan seamer Dushmantha Chameera, who accounted for Reeza Hendricks (1) and Rassie van der Dussen (5) before spinners Theekshana (4/37) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/32) brought a swift end to the South African reply.

Earlier, Sri Lanka chose to bat and were reduced to 93-4 at one stage before being rescued by gritty knocks from Dhananjaya de Silva (31 off 44) and Charith Asalanka (47 off 71). Chameera’s late flourish of 29 helped them get pass 200. Proteas skipper Keshav Maharaj picked up 3-38, while fellow left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2-31) was also among the wickets.

Charith Asalanka was also an award contender, contributing a maiden ODI wicket after a team-best 47 runs, just shy of a third consecutive fifty. Asalanka held the batting together. He was also clever. He was caught in the outfield on 37, and Sri Lanka would have been 145-7 in the 35th over, but the delivery was a no ball because Asalanka noticed South Africa had too many players outside of the circle.

No surprises here! The Player of the Series - Charith Asalanka #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/VdzMaB5zTE — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 7, 2021

He was eventually the eighth man out at 166 after 41 overs, edging behind. South Africa would have believed it could be chasing less than 180 but Chameera’s 29 helped Sri Lanka top 200 and see out its 50 overs. South Africa bowled a record 40 overs of spin, seven more than its previous high. Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj led with 3-38.

The chase was rocked early and regularly. Opener Aiden Markram and first drop Reeza Hendricks were out trying to defend in the first three overs, and Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed by a great catch by Kuminda Mendis.

But the most unlucky was opener Janneman Malan, who had 18 off 19 balls when he edged Theekshana’s first delivery to first slip. Immediately after, the teams came off for a rain delay of 40 minutes.

South Africa resumed on 45-4 and remained pinned down by the spin, the pressure building relentlessly. A three-match Twenty20 series starts on Friday.

